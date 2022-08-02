Blessed Feast of St. Alphonsus Liguori, Doctor of the Church.
Prayer is essential, folks. Find the time. Act as if your everlasting life depends on it, because it does.
The Splendor of Truth
One thought on ““Without grace we cannot even begin to do a good thing… we cannot even have the wish to do good.””
I’ll be going to my regular (once every 2-3 weeks or so…) Confession tomorrow evening.
Confession I’ve always thought was the single most important Sacrament. It is very hard to “do Confession wrong” and a priest will stop you and correct you if you do (I’ve had a priest do that to me…).
While the Eucharist is the Source and Summit of the Faith, it’s very easy to do it “wrong” and “eat and drink your own damnation…” (I’m looking at a USA politician from the West Coast who’s been told by name by their Bishop not to take Communion…).
Your “emotional state” is NOT your “spiritual state”. You can be feeling fantastic and be in a state of mortal sin, if you died right then you’d be thrown into Hell. You can also be an emotional wreck (I’ve been that way after a good Confession feeling like a worthless creature who did those things I just confessed) and be in a state of grace.
Don’t fear Confession, the priest has heard it all. If you look start to compare different “Examination of Consciouses” you’ll see that sins don’t change. What people were Confessing 1000 years ago is the same thing people Confessed to Sts. Peter and Paul, and that’s what people Confessed 5 minutes ago.
It doesn’t matter if you’ve been away from the Church for 50+ years, and give an hour-long play-by-play, or it’s only been a few days, you walk out of Confession forgiven, a new creation with Angels cheering you on because Confession saves your soul. Taking the Eucharist in a state of mortal sin is both itself a mortal sin and a sacrilege, and it will damn you.