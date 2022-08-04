Biden declares Sodom Pox a national emergency

Shouldn’t Buttigieg be in charge of the butt bug defense team?

Biden administration declares monkeypox a public health emergency

WASHINGTON — Amid growing calls from health officials across the country, the Biden administration declared the current monkeypox outbreak to be a public health emergency in the U.S. on Thursday afternoon.

The declaration, which was made by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, comes a little less than two weeks after the World Health Organization designated the outbreak an emergency of international concern.

By issuing a declaration, HHS will be able to take a series of actions including accessing funds set aside for such an emergency as well as appointing personnel to positions directly responding to the emergency. It also gives Health Secretary Xavier Becerra significant flexibility to bend federal rules or waive requirements on government health programs like Medicaid, Medicare and the Children’s Health Insurance Program.

“We are prepared to take our response to the next level,” Becerra said on a media call Thursday. “And I ask each American to take monkeypox seriously.”

