FBI classifies constitutional American values and images as violent extremism… welcome to the watchlist, pal.

By Andrea Widburg

Yesterday, Project Veritas published a leaked internal FBI document in which the FBI sets out the hallmarks of suspected “militia violent extremists.” Unsurprisingly, in Joe Biden’s America, those indicia significantly overlap with broadly-held, longstanding conservative values.

The Project Veritas post reprints a two-page document that rejoices under the following headings: (pics below)

UNCLASSIFIED/LAW ENFORCEMENT SENSITIVE FBI INTERNAL USE ONLY

FEDERAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION

Domestic Terrorism Symbols Guide

(U//LES) Militia Violent Extremism

In other words, the document is intended to alert agents to the symbols and words associated with “Militia Violent Extremism” (MVE). The image on the Project Veritas website is smudgy, but Project Veritas helpfully identifies what the FBI tells its agents to be on the lookout for.

A common “symbol” shows “2A” (for Second Amendment) above the silhouette of a pistol. The FBI handout helpfully explains that “MVEs justify their existence with the Second Amendment, due to the mention of a ‘well regulated Militia,’ as well as the right to bear arms.”

In the section entitled “commonly references historical imagery or quotes,” we are told that the following are symbols of military violence: the Gadsden Flag, Revolutionary War imagery, the Liberty Tree, and the Betsy Ross flag. All of these are standard historic tropes that have been proudly shown in America for 250 years. The FBI also contends that caring about Ashli Babbitt is a sign that a person is a potential Militia Violent Extremist.



You can see larger images at the Project Veritas site.