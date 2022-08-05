4 thoughts on “The feeling is mutual

  2. I’m hoping DFlanders comment was tongue-in-cheek. Otherwise this reminds me of the liberal who wasn’t sure he should say thanks to his conservative neighbor who shoveled out his driveway after a snowstorm. As for me, I avoid blue states because with my pro-life license plate I’m libel to be surrounds with screaming pro-aborts smashing the windows and jumping up on the hood before they drag me out and pummel me to death.

  4. At least they’re consistent and not indifferent. They’re wrong of course…..

    I tell my protestant friends that if they truly believed in their faith and the men who started their “churches” AND they loved me, they would try to convert me. Prots by definition are supposed to be anti-Catholic.

