After two months of increasing Sod Pox, CDC finally tells sodomites to lay off the sodomy for awhile

MONKEYPOX update: FINALLY, CDC tells GAY & Bisexual community what it should have said 3 months ago, namely NO sex & LIMIT number of partners etc. How come so late CDC? How come?

By Dr. Paul Alexander

“Among the updates are suggestions that people “take a temporary break” from sexual activity until considered vaccinated; limit their number of sexual partners; avoid “spaces” for anonymous sex with multiple partners; use condoms; and wear gloves during particular sexual activities.

These five suggestions to reduce the chance of spread were added to the seven that appeared on the webpage when it was updated on July 12. In that previous update, the CDC offered suggestions for sexual activities for people who have (or think they have) “monkeypox and … decide to have sex.”

Friday’s update contains stronger messaging, with the CDC now saying “the best way to protect yourself and others is to avoid sex of any kind … while you are sick.” People should especially “avoid touching any rash.”

