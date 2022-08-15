THE ASSUMPTION OF THE BLESSED VIRGIN MARY

DOUBLE, FIRST CLASS / WHITE

The dogma of the Assumption is the answer of the Church to a materialistic world. It implicitly states that the perfection of our faculties and bodily skills will be fully exercised only in heaven, where they attain fulfillment in contemplating God. The Assumption was the moment of creation's fulfillment, the first-fruit of God's plan for mankind — a plan which includes our own appearance, body and soul, before the throne of God. May the Immaculate Mother of God and our co-redeemer, in the new glory of this revelation, focus the mind of the world on the true aim of progress toward the goal of union with the Creator of the universe.

The Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, side chapel, Cathedral Basilica of SS Peter & Paul, Philadelphia. Photo credit: Andrew Dunn

GOSPEL Luke 1:41-50

At that time, Elizabeth was filled with the Holy Ghost. And she cried out with a loud voice and said: “Blessed art thou among women and blessed is the fruit of thy womb. And whence is this to me that the mother of my Lord should come to me? For behold as soon as the voice of thy salutation sounded in my ears, the infant in my womb leaped for joy. And blessed art thou that hast believed, because those things shall be accomplished that were spoken to thee by the Lord.” And Mary said: “My soul doth magnify the Lord. And my spirit hath rejoiced in God my Saviour. Because he hath regarded the humility of his handmaid: for behold from henceforth all generations shall call me blessed. Because he that is mighty hath done great things to me: and holy is his name. And his mercy is from generation unto generations, to them that fear him.”

Titian. Assumption of the Virgin. 1516-18. Church of Santa Maria Gloriosa dei Frari, Venice. Wikicommons