St. Bernard of Clairvaux, Doctor of the Church, healer of schism and deposer of antipopes, pray for us

“Hell is full of good wishes and desires.”

“Many of those who are humiliated are not humble. Some react to humiliation with anger, others with patience, and others with freedom. The first are culpable, the next harmless, the last just.”

“If you concentrate hard on the state you are in, it would be suprising if you have time for anything else. ”

“What we love we shall grow to resemble.”

“A saint is not someone who never sins, but one who sins less and less frequently and gets up more and more quickly.”

“There is no greater misery than false joys.”

“The more I contemplate God, the more God looks on me. The more I pray to him, the more he thinks of me too.”

“Rest is in Him alone. Man knows no peace in the world; but he has no disturbance when he is with God.”

“To have a restful or peaceful life in God is good; to bear a life of pain in patience is better; but to have peace in the midst of pain is the best of all.”

