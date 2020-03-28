The data is publicly available: 97.5% of cases in U.S. are MILD

The vulnerable population is the vulnerable population. Nothing has changed. Elderly, those with underlying conditions, and certain “lifestyle” groups… In other words, the same groups who are always at risk of infection. Any infection. And yes, I can confirm that there are at least three highly visible, highly predisposed lifestyle groups who are about to take the stage: Male flight attendants, male television reporters, and Hollywood celebrities.

Remember, “99% of Those Who Died From Virus Had Other Illness, Italy Says” https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/99-25-of-those-who-died-from-virus-had-other-illness-italy-says/ar-BB11mr4X

Aqua says: March 26, 2020 at 12:58 pm

…The panic narrative changes, once the actual facts are revealed. Oops. We killed our economy (jobs, savings, retirement funds, homes) …… for this?

I really believe this is the next phase of the global warming apocalypse mania. How do you get everyone on the planet to submit to global central control? Create a global emergency in which everyone is, at the same time, threatened and afraid. Not parts of the world, but all fear – and thus all are willing to submit to authority (global) that can protect them.

“The planet will burn to a crisp and then drown unless we cancel commerce and transportation, kill off the excess humanity and revert to a globalist communal agrarian society – to get our temp averages down”.

“We will all suffer and die from asphyxiation unless we cancel commerce, transportation, social interaction and Catholic Mass – to kill the virus will take one and a half years of home confinement and globalist communal agrarian society”.

In both cases: you are a murderer, a mass murderer if you disagree with the panic orthodoxy.

Normally we would laugh at anyone who would suggest we eliminate air travel to stop “global warming” or home confinement for months to stop a seasonal virus. But … add FEAR to the mixture, Ahh, then mania overrides all, including facts, and we may submit to most anything. But then, when the fear subsides, the facts still remain. “What have we done? Ooops!”

Aqua, thank you, as always.

Are you watching the “official” numbers, publicly available?

Those are the worldwide numbers. 95% of cases are mild.

What about the U.S.?

107,463 active cases with only 2666 being serious or critical means 104,797 are mild cases.

97.5% of cases in USA are mild.

Unless you are already dying from something else, or your immune system is already compromised, this is a cold/fever. Yes, there are outliers. There will always be outliers. But in the vast, vast majority of cases, nay, nearly all cases, it’s mild.

The number of new cases is going to spike every day for the next week or so, because of all the testing being done. The MSM are going to have a field day with this. Be prepared for real hysteria, because the next 8-10 days are going to be bad. Lockdowns will spread. People with half a sniffle are going to present for testing, and they will be positive. They will be recorded as part of that 97.5%, advised to take Kleenex and liquids, and to stay home.

Meanwhile, many of us are starting to wonder about mandatory testing, mandatory antibody confirmation/certification to return to work, and perhaps mandatory vaccinations. It seems likely that certain states will aggressively agitate for all of this and more.

Here is another interesting viewpoint:

“Here’s the problem, we are testing people for any strain of a Coronavirus. Not specifically for COVID-19. There are no reliable tests for a specific COVID-19 virus. There are no reliable agencies or media outlets for reporting numbers of actual COVID-19 virus cases. This needs to be addressed first and foremost. Every action and reaction to COVID-19 is based on totally flawed data and we simply can not make accurate assessments. This is why you’re hearing that most people with COVID-19 are showing nothing more than cold/flu like symptoms. That’s because most Coronavirus strains are nothing more than cold/flu like symptoms. The few actual novel Coronavirus cases do have some worse respiratory responses, but still have a very promising recovery rate, especially for those without prior issues.” https://www.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=3071049629614405&id=100001281948141

“Another 200 dead in NYC overnight! Everybody panic!” 25,000-60,000 die in the U.S. every year from seasonal flu, and it’s not even a news story. We are destroying our country over this.

This corona virus is less dangerous than the flu and response measures will kill more people than the virus itself (see below)



Remember the UK gov has now declared that Covid-19 is no longer considered a high consequence infectious disease



But don’t listen to me, listen to MDs pic.twitter.com/PBRlS33oer — Fiona Marie Flanagan (@fionamflanagan1) March 26, 2020