The data is publicly available: 97.5% of cases in U.S. are MILD

The vulnerable population is the vulnerable population. Nothing has changed. Elderly, those with underlying conditions, and certain “lifestyle” groups… In other words, the same groups who are always at risk of infection. Any infection. And yes, I can confirm that there are at least three highly visible, highly predisposed lifestyle groups who are about to take the stage: Male flight attendants, male television reporters, and Hollywood celebrities.
Remember, “99% of Those Who Died From Virus Had Other Illness, Italy Says” https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/99-25-of-those-who-died-from-virus-had-other-illness-italy-says/ar-BB11mr4X
Now a word from the combox:
…The panic narrative changes, once the actual facts are revealed. Oops. We killed our economy (jobs, savings, retirement funds, homes) …… for this?
I really believe this is the next phase of the global warming apocalypse mania. How do you get everyone on the planet to submit to global central control? Create a global emergency in which everyone is, at the same time, threatened and afraid. Not parts of the world, but all fear – and thus all are willing to submit to authority (global) that can protect them.
“The planet will burn to a crisp and then drown unless we cancel commerce and transportation, kill off the excess humanity and revert to a globalist communal agrarian society – to get our temp averages down”.
“We will all suffer and die from asphyxiation unless we cancel commerce, transportation, social interaction and Catholic Mass – to kill the virus will take one and a half years of home confinement and globalist communal agrarian society”.
In both cases: you are a murderer, a mass murderer if you disagree with the panic orthodoxy.
Normally we would laugh at anyone who would suggest we eliminate air travel to stop “global warming” or home confinement for months to stop a seasonal virus. But … add FEAR to the mixture, Ahh, then mania overrides all, including facts, and we may submit to most anything. But then, when the fear subsides, the facts still remain. “What have we done? Ooops!”
Aqua, thank you, as always.
Are you watching the “official” numbers, publicly available?
Those are the worldwide numbers. 95% of cases are mild.
What about the U.S.?
107,463 active cases with only 2666 being serious or critical means 104,797 are mild cases.
97.5% of cases in USA are mild.
Unless you are already dying from something else, or your immune system is already compromised, this is a cold/fever. Yes, there are outliers. There will always be outliers. But in the vast, vast majority of cases, nay, nearly all cases, it’s mild.
The number of new cases is going to spike every day for the next week or so, because of all the testing being done. The MSM are going to have a field day with this. Be prepared for real hysteria, because the next 8-10 days are going to be bad. Lockdowns will spread. People with half a sniffle are going to present for testing, and they will be positive. They will be recorded as part of that 97.5%, advised to take Kleenex and liquids, and to stay home.
Meanwhile, many of us are starting to wonder about mandatory testing, mandatory antibody confirmation/certification to return to work, and perhaps mandatory vaccinations. It seems likely that certain states will aggressively agitate for all of this and more.
Here is another interesting viewpoint:
“Here’s the problem, we are testing people for any strain of a Coronavirus. Not specifically for COVID-19. There are no reliable tests for a specific COVID-19 virus. There are no reliable agencies or media outlets for reporting numbers of actual COVID-19 virus cases. This needs to be addressed first and foremost. Every action and reaction to COVID-19 is based on totally flawed data and we simply can not make accurate assessments. This is why you’re hearing that most people with COVID-19 are showing nothing more than cold/flu like symptoms. That’s because most Coronavirus strains are nothing more than cold/flu like symptoms. The few actual novel Coronavirus cases do have some worse respiratory responses, but still have a very promising recovery rate, especially for those without prior issues.” https://www.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=3071049629614405&id=100001281948141
“Another 200 dead in NYC overnight! Everybody panic!” 25,000-60,000 die in the U.S. every year from seasonal flu, and it’s not even a news story. We are destroying our country over this.
“Mild cases” are not the problem. The number that need ventilators are. That’s why the U.S. is on war time footing to supply our hospitals with ventilators and when we have enough, then we supply the world.
I have to stand with Albert here. It does not seem the least bit trivial to not have enough ventilators for people who need them and we know there are not enough and people are literally dying without them. I do not know if people perhaps have never endured a respiratory issue that threatened their airway, but when you are suddenly breathing through a straw with bubbles in it, as the Lung Association used to say, “Nothing else matters”. I can better explain the virus (Vatican Pachamama worship) than I can this division in conclusions about the danger, that I can’t explain. I have never wanted to be wrong that I recall, but I pray with all my heart I am wrong about this virus, which appears to me exceedingly dangerous.
Excuse me please, Alberta….
Looking at the fact that we are now finding stockpiles of ventilators, perhaps the concern is overstated.
I look at the situation like this, we were woefully unprepared for a pandemic and President Trump is using this opportunity to prepare us for future crises.
Yes, it is tragic that the Chinese loosed this novel COVID-19 on the world. That 97.5% of infected will have only mild symptoms is a grace we no doubt do not deserve.
That cheap and effective treatments are available is also a godsend. The President is addressing the FEAR of not enough ventilators by ensuring an abundance of them.
Let us praise the good God for such graces and blessings, and overcome fear. Fear is of the devil.
Amen, although something, to me, seems terribly off about the stats and what we hear and read anecdotally.
The stats are saying few are serious, yet all around we’re hearing about overwhelmed hospitals and all the suffering going on. Something just doesn’t add up. These things are contradictory.
The quarantine gave the government some time, and hopefully equipment of all kinds are making their way out there, because clearly we are way short. I don’t understand this frankly, since we have people in Public Health in every state, but, okay, we got caught off-guard.
President Trump is a godsend on his own. He’s uniquely capable and qualified. Thank you Lord.
Kate, has anyone you know witnessed this overwhelming of hospitals? I was at Church this evening working and the young woman along side me is a nurse at U of M, Ann Arbor. I asked her if it was overwhelmed and she said no, but she had heard several hospitals in Detroit were.
I took a young man to the emergency room the night of Mon, Feb 10 in Troy and it was packed, but then in the days following when visiting him it was quite quiet, especially the non emergency parts. I’m tending not to believe hardly any of it. Also, I’m thinking of they are packed, what percentage is due to panic?
Thank you Mark and Aqua. So totally frustrating that I am the only one within all my family and friends who sees this. The only pease I get, besides prayer of course, in “talking” with other people is through these blogs and such.
Peace*