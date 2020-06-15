“I went to the hospital with breathlessness due to having a coronary, but the first thing I heard was “we have a Covid.”

From the combox on yesterday’s coronacold post. They will have no love for you if you cannot deliver the FedGov cash. Show me the money. Just a heart attack? Go wait in the corner.

 Mary D. says:

I’m in Phoenix, Arizona. Two weeks ago I went to the hospital very weak and with breathlessness. The first thing I heard was “we have a Covid case”. I told them no, they didn’t. I hadn’t gone anywhere except twice to church for confession and there were maybe four people in the whole church. It turned out that I was having a coronary, thus the breathlessness. I had to sit in the emergency room until they tested me for the Wuflu. Two hours later they came back and said I was negative, which I already knew. I sat there for 24 hours until they found me a room. Then they sent me home seven hours later. They tried to make me wear a mask which I refused because I could barely breathe without one let alone with one.

The worst part was that they wouldn’t allow my husband to stay with me. I had no advocate and they left me without food for 18 hours because they forgot about me. I wasn’t vocal enough evidently. I even unhooked myself from the heart monitors to go to the restroom since I couldn’t get anyone to answer my call. When finished, I hooked myself back up. I was totally alone and scared. Now I’m afraid to go back to the hospital if I have another episode.

I guess my point is that they instantly started yelling “COVID” before they even tested me. Someone told me later that it’s because they get more money for Covid cases. I believe it.

  1. I believe this. My dad went to a local hospital with chest pains and they immediately tested him for Covid. If it wasn’t for my mom and siblings constantly calling to check up for him we wouldn’t have heard a word from the hospital. We badgered the doctors and nurses with phone calls. Even had a family friend who is head of the Child Cardiac Care Unit at another hospital do a phone conference with the on call MD. My dad said the nurses took good care of him…but I wonder if they did so b/c they knew we were on their tail? People who head to the hospital need very strong advocates….people who don’t care about anything other than protecting their loved ones. My dad is home and ok (Covid negative) but I don’t trust any hospital at this point. God bless~

