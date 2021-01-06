Please join me again in the Prayer to the Guardian Angel of the United States Posted on January 6, 2021January 6, 2021 Originally posted on NOVEMBER 23, 2020 Folks, keep praying. You were intended to be born into this age. Never forget that. Share this:TwitterFacebookEmailMorePinterestLike this:Like Loading...
2 thoughts on “Please join me again in the Prayer to the Guardian Angel of the United States”
You think the Jupiter/Saturn conjunction was a warning that something was about to occur?
I think there are a lot of things are in play, and interconnected.