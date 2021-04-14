UPDATE: Philly Carmelites’ departure confirmed by three priestly sources… so when will kneeling be banned?

Said sources wish to remain anonymous, but I can say they are diocesan secular, not FSSP.

So there you go. New archbishop, new rules, Traditional nuns no longer welcome in the archdiocese. I just asked the communications director for a statement for the second time. I wonder what their standards are for diversity and inclusion, you know?

Because guess who is totally welcomed in the archdiocese?

And the FSSP better watch out, because you can’t have the TLM without a lot of kneeling. The archbishop HATES kneeling.

I only know one thing about new Philly Archbishop Nelson Jesus Perez

Posted on JANUARY 23, 2020

He banned kneeling at Mass in the Diocese of Cleveland last year. HERE