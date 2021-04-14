Said sources wish to remain anonymous, but I can say they are diocesan secular, not FSSP.
Original story: https://nonvenipacem.com/2021/04/12/breaking-ocd-carmelites-of-philadelphia-abandon-their-cloister-flee-to-nebraska-for-unknown-reasons/
Father Z. picked this up yesterday and posted it, many thanks to him for that. Also to Frank Walker at canon212.com and several other aggregators who picked it up.
Earlier today, Fr. Z. posted an update:
So there you go. New archbishop, new rules, Traditional nuns no longer welcome in the archdiocese. I just asked the communications director for a statement for the second time. I wonder what their standards are for diversity and inclusion, you know?
Because guess who is totally welcomed in the archdiocese?
And the FSSP better watch out, because you can’t have the TLM without a lot of kneeling. The archbishop HATES kneeling.
I only know one thing about new Philly Archbishop Nelson Jesus Perez
He banned kneeling at Mass in the Diocese of Cleveland last year. HERE
2 thoughts on “UPDATE: Philly Carmelites’ departure confirmed by three priestly sources… so when will kneeling be banned?”
Dear Mark,
CHRISTUS SURREXIT!
I grew up in Philly in the neighborhood adjacent to the neighborhood of this Carmel, and was a frequent visitor there for Masses, prayer visits, and their often-packed annual Novena to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel through the 90s and early 00s. It was still the previous set of nuns and everything was Novus Ordo (very reverent).
I can only describe the place as “an oven of grace!” It was palpable coming in from the street into the extern section. Having had the privilege of entering the cloister for the funeral of Sister Alice and for the Golden Jubilee of Sister Rose (who still had a joyful, girlish air about her!), the contrast was just as intense as entering the extern area from the street!!
Having lived in Ohio since the mid-00s, I still kept an eye out on the place, and was heartened to find out that things had gone Traditional there. (I go to daily Mass at a full-time Trad parish out here.)
Traditional Latin Masses bring great graces down to their environs, and, combined with a powerhouse of prayer that a true Carmel is, the good effects, I’d say, can stave off disaster.
Given that Philly has degenerated from a city of beautiful, varied, many Catholic, ethnic neighborhoods of my childhood in the late 60s to early 70s to the wreck it is now, including its Godless suburbs, I can’t help wondering if Our Lord, like St. John Eudes wrote, isn’t punishing the area with a bad Archbishop, and, as further punishment through the deprivation of the graces of their intercessory prayers, has whisked these good nuns out of harm’s way prior to inflicting some serious chastisement on an area unappreciative of the manifold graces it had been receiving! I think of Our Lord weeping over Jerusalem…
God save the poor souls in the Philly metro!
+
Mark:
When is too much going to be too much? When are we going to get off our butts & put these libs out for good?
N
