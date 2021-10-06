Deathvaxx is also an achey breaky heart cocktail

Jabbing a vein instead of muscle by mistake, sending billions of viral spikes directly to the heart, might just be problematic, yes?

Remember, latest estimates are that VAERS is only capturing 1% of actual injuries, because there is willful blindness of causality among the converted Covidians. So multiply all these numbers x100:

Reminds me of this post from back in April, the file for which has since been memory holed by google:

143 pages of faces and names of those who died post deathvaxx

Posted on APRIL 27, 2021

Someone took the VAERS reporting data on death by vaxx, pulled the social media and newspaper headlines surrounding individual cases, and pasted it all into a google doc. Examples follow. Link at the end. Please help spread the word.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1uS4krGJX-7sa8fuRlH7mhod-Xa5ZBsXU/view