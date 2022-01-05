One year later: How is it that a crowd armed with flags and cellphones can seize control of the US Capitol during a joint session of Congress? Easily, with almost no resistance, save for the girl shot in the neck?

That was my reaction on the night of January 6, 2021. And what unfolded in the succeeding days was incredible. They had to bury the steal, so the deep state threw themselves a fake insurrection. I will be re-posting several posts with videos showing the orchestrated soft false flag.

The question I’m left with tonight: How is it that a crowd armed with flags and cellphones can seize control of the US Capitol during a joint session of Congress? Easily, with almost no resistance, save for the girl shot in the neck?

Posted on JANUARY 6, 2021

Were police with tactical gear and long guns overtaken, or were the protesters told they would be allowed access? Indeed, were they invited inside?

Watch the first five seconds of this over and over: