LOTS of video evidence showing bad actors – Deep State, LEO, FBI instigation of J6… because the breach happened 40 minutes before any MAGA from the rally could have physically translated to the Capitol

Posted on

Who exactly “breached” the Capitol TWENTY MINUTES before Trump’s speech ended?

Posted on

This started happening at the Capitol twenty minutes before Trump’s speech ended at the Ellipse.

“Trump supporters” already deployed at the Capitol even as Trump was still speaking, okay??

It’s a thirty minute walk from the Ellipse to the Capitol (1.6 miles), which means the first patriots didn’t arrive until 50 minutes after the “breach.” Maybe 40 minutes if they hustled.

No one is denying that the vast majority who ultimately participated in the invited tour of the Capitol were Trump supporters… what we are trying to determine is who started it, and how were they assisted by DC Mayor Bowser and her ROEs.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.