LOTS of video evidence showing bad actors – Deep State, LEO, FBI instigation of J6… because the breach happened 40 minutes before any MAGA from the rally could have physically translated to the Capitol

Who exactly “breached” the Capitol TWENTY MINUTES before Trump’s speech ended?

Posted on JANUARY 12, 2021

This started happening at the Capitol twenty minutes before Trump’s speech ended at the Ellipse.

Attendees from the Trump rally arrive along the west perimeter fence. The crowd of Trump supporters already gathered there becomes more agitated, as seen here in this @StatusCoup livestream at 12:49 p.m. pic.twitter.com/yRU916FDTf — Haley Willis (@heytherehaIey) January 12, 2021

Four minutes later, at 12:53 p.m., some Trump supporters break through the Capitol’s outer barricade on the northwest side. This moment — 20 minutes before Trump’s speech ends — is captured simultaneously by @ElijahSchaffer, @StatusCoup and @ABQRAW. pic.twitter.com/ytnTj3kMq0 — Haley Willis (@heytherehaIey) January 12, 2021

“Trump supporters” already deployed at the Capitol even as Trump was still speaking, okay??

It’s a thirty minute walk from the Ellipse to the Capitol (1.6 miles), which means the first patriots didn’t arrive until 50 minutes after the “breach.” Maybe 40 minutes if they hustled.

No one is denying that the vast majority who ultimately participated in the invited tour of the Capitol were Trump supporters… what we are trying to determine is who started it, and how were they assisted by DC Mayor Bowser and her ROEs.