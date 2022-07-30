The Mazzathon continues with Tim Gordon interview: How can there be two different ways to properly resign the Papal Office?

Posted on

This episode is premised on the incredible Register article from 21 July, wherein the author mistakenly unknowingly reveals why Pope Benedict never validly resigned, HERE.

Dr. Mazza methodically goes through the BiP evidence, Gordon tries to poke holes, it’s a good back and forth between these two. You won’t want to miss Tim’s comparison of Bergoglio’s intricate retirement denials with a 1987 aquamarine IROC-Z. Bravo, sir. Mazza closes with a Depeche Mode reference that WILL make you spit out your drink, so be careful.

Please go ahead and watch on YouTube, if you don’t mind, and hit the like button. Enjoy!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.